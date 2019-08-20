Capital Ringers community handbell ensemble will host an orientation session and rehearsal space open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Conley's United Methodist Church, 33106 Jolyns Way, Lewes.

Capital Ringers is known regionally for its repertoire including rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, patriotic, sacred and current top-40 tunes, as well as traditional holiday favorites.

The group is seeking ringers, along with those interested in multimedia production setup, videography, photography, script writing, publicity, grant writing, ushering, prop construction, fundraising, editing, proofreading and more.

Those interested should email Artistic Director Linda Simms by Sept. 1 at keys2ring@aol.com, or call 632-3106

For more, visit capitalringers.org.