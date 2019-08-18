State police said the plane had recently taken off from the New Castle County Airport.

Two people died in a plane crash this morning in a wooded area west of Interstate 95 near Wilmington.

The Delaware State Police, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing their investigation into what caused the crash.

The preliminary investigation has determined the incident happened at about 8:53 a.m. A driver traveling on I-95 near Churchmans Road reported seeing what appeared to be a plane crash into the wooded area.

Emergency crews found the plane in the wooded area.

Police said the plane had recently taken off from the New Castle County Airport.

The pilot and one passenger were on board. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names are being withheld at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.

The 1965 Beech Baron twin-engine airplane is registered to a Philadelphia resident, said James E. Salmon, public information officer for the Delaware River and Bay Authority which operates the airport.

After take-off at about 8:50 a.m., the pilot immediately notified the air-traffic control tower of an urgent need to return to the airport, Salmon said.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash scene including more than 12 fire companies, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Division of Forensic Science.

The scene is contained and there are no road closures at this time, police said.