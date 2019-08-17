Debbie Pierce of Middletown won first place and the $50 prize in the peach pie contest at the M.O.T. Jean Birch Senior Center during the Peach Festival today, Aug. 17.

Second place and $35 was awarded to David Powell.

Finishing third was Angela Pollock who won $25.

Honorable mention was presented to Donna Wood.

Ten bakers competed in the event.

Judges were Willey Farms marketing director Donna Cavendar, M.O.T. Senior Center Board President Bill O'Neal, Middletown Police Chief Robert Kracyla and Middletown Vice Mayor Jimmy Reynolds.