42-year-old Maureen E. Gray arrested

Delaware State Police arrested an Ocean City, Maryland woman for burglarizing a residence on two separate occasions.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, troopers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Star Lane and Peppers Corner Road, in Frankford, for a burglary in progress. Troopers met with the homeowner, who had been holding the suspect at gunpoint and awaiting police arrival.

The suspect, 42-year-old Maureen E. Gray, had sustained minor injuries during a struggle with the residents and was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where she was treated and released. The residents were not injured.

According to police, Gray had entered the residence through an unsecured front door while two occupants were inside. A female resident became startled when she observed Gray standing in the bathroom, behind the door. The female immediately screamed for her boyfriend, who obtained a rifle. A scuffle ensued and property was damaged as Gray attempted to flee.

The same residence was burglarized around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, August 9. The residents were not home during this incident and had a house-sitter watching over their residence. The house-sitter heard an exterior pole building alarm going off at the residence and when she looked outside, she saw a window air-conditioner unit and adjacent screen on the ground. She then observed a female suspect, allegedly Gray, on the property and advised her to leave. It was later discovered that property on the front porch had been taken.

Upon Gray’s release from the hospital she was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of theft, reckless endangering, two counts of criminal mischief and attempted theft. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $14,700 cash-only bond.