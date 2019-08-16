Dover Federal Credit Union donated $1,500 to local nonprofit CERTS — Collaborative Effort to Reinforce Transition Success — on July 31.

The donation is made up of funds collected from/by the credit union’s employees throughout each month in exchange for the ability to wear jeans on Fridays, in addition to over the top giving by these employees who hand pick the charities that the company fundraises for.

“CERTS is an amazing nonprofit that is doing amazing work right here in our community,” said Dover FCU Marketing Manager Tyler Kuhn. “The work they do with adults who have disabilities is second to none, and truly an admirable cause. We are glad to partner with organizations like these in our state.”

CERTS is a nonprofit organization that works to enrich the lives of adults with multiple, severe disabilities and, in turn, their families through an active personalized day program. This initiative was originally founded to support young adults with multiple, severe disabilities as they transitioned from school to adult life and had a maximum admission age. Today, CERTS Inc. offers services and programs, including full-time onsite nursing, occupational and physical therapy, adaptive sports and games and community outings.

For more, visit certsinc.org and doverfcu.com.