All cars recovered, three juveniles charged

UPDATE: The Milford Police Department has announced that three arrests have been made in the theft of eight cars from I.G. Burton.

The cars were stolen and subsequently recovered on the same day, Tuesday, August 13. Three juveniles were also arrested that day.

Three unnamed suspects were charged with third-degree burglary, illegal gang participation, theft $1,500 or greater, eight counts of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief $5,000 or more, damaged property, second-degree conspiracy and theft under $1,500.

One of the suspects, aged 15, was committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $33,000 bail. Another, also 15, was committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $3,850 bail.

An age was not provided for the third suspect and bond information has not yet been provided.

---

Around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, the Milford Police Department was call to investigate a burglary at I.G. Burton on North Rehoboth Blvd. Eight new vehicles had been stolen from the dealership, including five 2019 Police Model Dodge Chargers with no emergency equipment, two 2019 Dodge Durangos and a Dodge RAM 2500 Quad Cab.

The investigation quickly developed suspect leads, which led police to Dover. The Milford Police Department enlisted the assistance of the Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police.

By 9:30 p.m. that say, the Dover Police Department had recovered all eight vehicles, which were hidden throughout the city and the surrounding area. The vehicles are now secured in various police impounds.

Several juveniles and young adults have been identified as suspects in the open and active investigation. According to police, there are no public safety concerns.