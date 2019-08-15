Melons, tomatoes, new red potatoes, both hot and sweet peppers, peaches, nectarines, sweet corn and other summer vegetables will be featured at the Historic Lewes Farmer Market set for 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at George H.P. Smith Park, at Dupont and Johnson avenues in downtown Lewes.

Cape Gazette food writer Denise Clemons will lead a demonstration at 10 a.m. in the demo tent. Clemons entertains as she educates about fresh ingredients she uses in her book, “A Culinary History of Southern Delaware,” published in 2016 by the American Palate imprint of the History Press.

The Lewes Public Library will continue its Children’s Story Time at the Market at 9 a.m. This week, they will read Susan Marie Swanson’s “To Be Like the Sun.”

The market will continue the tradition of giving away a bicycle in its free annual bike raffle. This year, the official HLFM bicycle is a Jamis Earth Cruiser 2 in plum purple. Tickets for the raffle are free, and the winner is drawn on Labor Day Weekend. To enter, fill out a ticket at the HLFM information tent.

The market offers food stamps at the market. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.