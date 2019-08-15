28-year-old Keion R. Sturgis, 47-year-old Lynnell D. Drummond and 36-year-old Lamar D. Morris charged

Delaware State Police arrested three people after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs in Dagsboro.

On Tuesday, August 13, members of the Sussex Drug Unit concluded a one-month investigation into 28-year-old Keion R. Sturgis, of Dagsboro. With the assistance of Sussex Governor’s Task Force, a search and seizure warrant was executed at his’ residence in the 30000 block of Iron Branch Road.

Sturgis and his mother, 47-year-old Lynnell D. Drummond, the primary resident, and 36-year-old Lamar D. Morris, of Selbyville, were located inside. There were also three juveniles located at the residence, ages 17, 12 and 11 years old.

According to police, they recovered 156 bags of heroin, which Sturgis attempted to discard in the toilet. Sturgis was also in possession of about a half-gram of powder cocaine and over $2,700 suspected drug proceeds. Also recovered from inside the residence was approximately .16 grams of powder cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Sturgis was charged with possession with intent to a deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,500 cash only bond.

Drummond was charged with maintaining a drug property, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $6,500 cash-only bond.

Morris was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on $1,000 unsecured bond.