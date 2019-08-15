In its 10th year, the Delaware Beer Wine and Spirits Festival will be held from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village, 866 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

The event is a long-standing Kent County tradition and is the only statewide festival that includes all of Delaware's alcohol producers. Craft beer, wine and spirits have always been the main attraction, and in recent years, meaderies have also been included.

The event features beer, wine and spirits tastings, meet the brewer opportunities, a mechanical bull, food trucks, outdoor games, special exhibits, guided tours of the Agricultural Museum, vendor village and free parking. The event will also spotlight the Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Trail. Live music will feature Lyric Drive, Blue Cat Blues and the Clifford Keith Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

VIP tickets are $69 and limited to the first 100. VIP benefits include early access from 2:30 to 4 p.m., exclusive tastings, premium free parking, a souvenir glass for tastings and catered lunch with unlimited tastings.

General admission tickets are $40 in advance. This ticket includes unlimited tastings and a souvenir cup.

For more, visit debeerwinespirits.com.