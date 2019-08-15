Police are seeking information

Delaware State Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in which a bullet struck a home in Frankford.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, when troopers were dispatched to the 35000 block of Farm House Lane for a report of shots fired. A 37-year-old male resident advised that he heard multiple gunshots, and an inspection of the residence led to the discovery of a bullet that traveled from a bedroom window into the bedroom door.

There were two other adults and three children in the residence during the incident. There were no reports of injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com