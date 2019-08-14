Portions of Main and Cass streets will be closed as will several parking lots including the town hall lot and the former Boys and Girls Club lot.

Portions of Main and Cass streets

For the Peach Festival Saturday, Aug. 17, the Town of Middletown and DelDOT have agreed to permit the closure of Main Street from Broad Street to Scott Street, and the closure of North Cass Street from Main Street to Pennington Street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking lots

The following parking lots will also be closed to traffic and parking between the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17:

• Green Street lots at Town Hall, former Boys and Girls Club, Verizon, and Volunteer Hose Company Fire Hall;

• Main Street lot at Church on Main, formerly Forest Presbyterian Church;

• Pennington Street lots behind former Middletown Hardware (except store customers), Cook Family Dental Offices and Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church;

• North Broad Street lot behind the Academy Building, home of the Middletown Historical Society.

When vehicles need to be moved

Any vehicles parked in those areas overnight Friday, Aug. 17 will have to be moved by 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at which time any parked vehicles will be towed to allow assigned vendor booth set-up.

The Middletown Historical Society members are sorry for this inconvenience, but hope residents will be able to enjoy this once-a-year community event.

For more information, please call Dave Matsen, 302-740-5845.