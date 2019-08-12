Princess Vespa arrived in bad shape

A stray that arrived at the Brandywine Valley SPCA severely matted and scared has transformed into a friendly dog.

Princess Vespa had thick, matted fur that went all the way to the skin and between her toes on her paws. Being uncomfortable and neglected, she didn’t move around much when she arrived at the shelter. She just laid on her bed and shook.

When Princess Vespa was cleaned up, given a haircut and the care she needed, she became a totally different dog. Now with a wagging tail, this 3-year-old is ready for a forever home that will care for her the way she deserves.

Princess Vespa is available for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA in New Castle.