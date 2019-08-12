Would you like to volunteer on the crew?

Ellendale’s Southern Grille has been selected for a makeover, courtesy of the Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible.”

“Restaurant Impossible” is a reality show that attempts to revamp failing restaurants with $10,000 in two days. The Food Network is looking for both volunteer workers and diners for Southern Grille’s “Restaurant: Impossible” taping August 28 and 29.

It’s safe to say Southern Grille is struggling if it’s being featured on “Restaurant: Impossible,” but employees are hush-hush about it due to nondisclosure agreements.

Southern Grille’s website describes the food as “southern country comfort food,” with menu favorites like dumplings, prime rib and flounder. But Southern Grille’s claim to fame is a uniquely Delaware dish: muskrat. Longtime chef Ronald White serves them boiled, fried or barbecued, head on or head off and with gravy.

“You have to cook them well enough to get the gamey flavor up out of them,” the Southern Grille website says.

White opened Southern Grille in 2011. He also took over the Hollywood Diner in Dover in June 2018, but closed a year later. White has served a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Ellendale location for over a decade.

Volunteers are needed for design and construction, licensed or certified in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning and decorating. etc. Skilled contractors, electricians, plumbers, upholsterers and painters are needed, but all skill sets and skill levels are welcome. They must be 18 or older and will be required to sign an appearance release and a volunteer agreement.

The volunteer schedule is as follows:

Shift 1 – Wednesday, August 28, 12 – 7 p.m. Shift 2 – Wednesday, August 28, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. Shift 3-Thursday, August 29, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Meals will be provided. Volunteers should wear sneakers or boots and clothing without logos.

Locals are invited to the taped grand opening, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, but there’s limited space. Reservations are first come, first served, 18 or older.