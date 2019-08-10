Multiple-car crash shuts down road

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred near Dewey Beach.

The initial investigation has determined that at around noon on Saturday, August 10, a 2016 Subaru Forester was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway (Route 1), south of Dewey Beach, in slow-moving, stop-and-go traffic. A 2013 Ford Escape was just behind the Subaru, and a 2015 Honda CRV was traveling behind the Escape.

A 2013 Nissan Rogue was traveling at a higher rate of speed, approaching the stopped traffic. For unknown reasons, the driver Rogue failed to recognize the traffic was stopped and rear-ended the CRV. The CRV then struck the Escape, and the Escape struck the Forester. All impacts occurred in the left lane.

The operator of the Forester, a 50-year-old Greenbelt, Maryland woman, and her two adult passengers were properly restrained and uninjured. They refused medical treatment at the scene.

The operator of the Escape, a 44-year-old Ocean View woman, was properly restrained. She was transported to Beebe Medical Center by ambulance, where she was treated and released for minor non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the CRV, a 52-year-old Millville woman, was properly restrained. She was transported to Beebe Medical Center by ambulance and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Rogue, a 23-year-old Lewes woman, was not properly restrained. She was transported to Beebe Medical Center by ambulance, where she was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries she sustained in the collision. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Northbound Coastal Highway was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation and clean-up.

Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

The preliminary investigation has determined a serious personal injury crash occurred today, Saturday, August 10, around noon on Route 1 northbound, south of Dewey Beach, in the area of Key Box Road. All traffic is being diverted from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes.

Motorists will experience delays in the area and are advised to seek alternate routes of travel. Further details will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation.

For updated traffic conditions and road closure information log on to: http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories.

The investigation is in the early stages with further details being released as they become available.