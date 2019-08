At the final meeting of his presidency of Dover Capital Rotary Club on June 27, Chris Smith presented boxes of cookies to members of his leadership team in appreciation for their efforts throughout his term of office.

Incoming board members include Eric Cheek, Charles Desch, Deborah Edwards, Rich Harper, Ted Henderson, John Kotzun, Kevin Mitten, Jan Shallcross, Dave Skocik, Chris Smith, Lee Thompson, Nancy Wagner and Ed Wilchinski.