Illinois’ gas tax jumps to 3rd highest in nation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An analysis conducted last month by the Tax Foundation of the American Petroleum Institute shows that Illinois has the third-highest state and local motor fuel tax in the country at 54.98 cents per gallon.

Only California, at 61.2 cents per gallon, and Pennsylvania, at 58.7 cents per gallon, have higher tax rates. The states with the lowest gas taxes in the U.S. are Alaska at 14.66 cents per gallon, Missouri at 17.2 cents, and Mississippi at 18.4 cents.

In July 2018, the state and local motor fuel tax rate in Illinois was 37.32: the 10th highest in the U.S.

Bustos accepting applications for military academy nominations

SPRINGFIELD — Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, is applications applications from high school students for nominations to the U.S. Service Academies for the class entering in fall 2020, according to a Monday news release from Bustos’ office.

Bustos each year nominates up to 10 qualified youth from Illinois’ 17th Congressional District to attend one of four service academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

Those interested can download an application at bustos.house.gov. The website provides information and instructions regarding the application and accompanying forms and required documents, including an essay, high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores and letters of recommendation. Completed nomination packets are due to Butos’ office by Nov. 1. Interested students are encouraged to gather needed application materials as soon as possible.

As of July 1, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, between 17 to 23 years old, unmarried, not pregnant, without legal obligation to support children or other dependents, must live in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District and meet the medical, physical and academic requirements of one of the four academies.

Ex-Washington high school coach arrested on sex charge

WASHINGTON — A former Washington Community High School coach was arrested by Washington police Monday on a charge of criminal sexual assault.

The charge alleges Hayley Reneau, 23, “held a position of trust, authority, or supervision in relation to the victim ...” according to a statement by Police Chief Mike McCoy. The victim was between the ages of 13 and 17, McCoy stated in the release. Reneau resigned from her position at the high school, where she served as a freshman volleyball and girls basketball coach, on July 29.

The WCHS statement also indicated the affected student’s family had been notified, as had the Department of Children and Family Services. School officials said in the statement that there was no indication that any other students were affected.

