The all-female Girls Night Out 5K race, benefiting the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, is set for 6:15 p.m. Sept. 19 at Kelly’s Logan House, 1701 Delaware Ave., Wilmington.

Participants will take over the Trolley Square, coming together to recognize those fighting breast cancer and honor those who have died.

Online registration is $25; $30 day of the event. Day-of registration and packet pick up opens at 5 p.m. Amenities include sleeveless pink tech T-shirts, post-race party, music, orange crushes, and awards given for top performances, biggest fundraising team and largest team.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2MHRDJl.