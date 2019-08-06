Seven bands at Fortify Music Fest at Fort DuPont August 10

If you like the music of Little Feat, Steely Dan and sounds of Southern Rock, then you are going to love the 2019 Fortify Music Fest.

Little Feat, on their national tour celebrating their 50th anniversary sometimes break to play at smaller venues, have fun and jam. They will be coming to Fort DuPont in Delaware City. The last time Little Feat played in Delaware was 1990. Four of the original members of the legendary band Little Feat, will be preforming as Funky Feat.

The music starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

The 2019 Fortify Music Fest features two of the best up and coming local artists, The Susquehanna Floods and Lovebettie.

There will be some great southern rock classics by High Noon and in the late afternoon you can enjoy the extraordinary and iconic sounds of Steely Dan, played by Countdown to Ecstasy.

Tickets $35, children under the age of 12 are free. Tickets are available at www.fortifyfest.com. Gates open at noon.

The Susquehanna Floods 1 to 2 p.m.

LoveBettie 2:30 to 3:30

High Noon 4 to 5:30

Count Down to Ecstasy 6 to 7

Funky Feat 7:30 to 9

Community stage featuring The Quixote Project (2 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.) and Lights of the North (3 p.m.) and special 5 p.m. performance by Willow Hill.

Culinary offerings

Regional food trucks including Mojo Loco, Deerhead Hotdogs, Swamptown, Waffle Mamas and more. The Fortify Beer Garden will be back featuring some great local craft beers from Big Oyster and Blue Earl.

The Beer Garden will provide the opportunity to sample some great summer beverages with representative from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery from Baltimore on hand to provide samples of Guinness Blonde. Fortify fans can also “Live Like the Captain” and sample Captain Morgan Rum and other great spirits, including Bulleit bourbon, and Ketel One vodka, provided by British-based Diageo PLC.

Fort DuPont provides a wonderful waterfront venue right on the Delaware River. With over 18 acres of free parking it is a short tree-lined walk to the Fortify concert site, next to walking/hiking trails, a boat ramp and the entrance to the Mike Castle Trail, that runs along the C&D Canal.

The Fort DuPont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation is creating a mixed use community on the 400 acre former Army base, that was also used by the State as the Governor Bacon Health Center for many years. The Fortify Music Fest is an innovative way to showcase all the new projects and amazing recreational opportunities.

ABOUT THE BANDS

Countdown to Ecstasy

For Countdown to Ecstasy it’s all about respect. Respect for Steely Dan. Fagen, Becker and their world-class studio and touring musicians over the decades. Their jazz-infused meticulously-crafted, studio-perfected and tour-tested hits and deep cut gems. Everything you expect from rock ‘n roll and a whole lot more.

This group of talented and eclectic musicians came together to bring their respect for this music and their love of performing to the stage. A highly sought after band throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, Countdown to Ecstasy brings spirit and musical integrity beyond the expectations for a typical tribute band. Named for Steely Dan’s 1973 sophomore album, Countdown to Ecstasy has dedicated themselves to this music and to their audience of hipsters, old-heads and youthful seekers of truth. For more go to: countdowntoecstasy.com

High Noon

The East Coast’s premier southern rock band, High Noon, pays tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd and other classic Southern Rock, performing exclusively the 70’s classic hits of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Molly Hatchet, The Outlaws, 38 Special and The Marshall Tucker Band. With a deep dedication to the legacy of this timeless music, High Noon brings an authenticity like no other.

Join us on a journey back to a golden age of live music, and experience once again the raw power of all of your favorite anthems from the founding fathers of Southern rock right here at Fort DuPont. For more go to: highnoonrocks.com

LoveBettie

A long time Delaware favorite playing at the beach and in the Wilmington area, LoveBettie, has been named as a “Band to Watch” by Rolling Stone. Over the last few years, they have toured both internationally and nationally up to 200 dates per year and have been a regular name at major festivals like Sturgis, Rocklahoma, Warped Tour, and Summerfest – where they supported the legendary Pat Benatar and won the Emerging Artist Series.

They relocated to Nashville and to pursue opportunities with more of a country music flair and renamed themselves Willow Hill. They have quickly become one of the hottest groups on the rise. They will be making a special last appearance as LoveBettie at the Fortify Music Fest before hitting the road for a national tour as Willow Hill.

In the first year as Willow Hill, the group toured the United Kingdom, Virgin Islands, and the United States, sharing bills with national acts including Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown, Aaron Lewis, and many more in support of their debut album, Highway One. Recorded at Nashville’s historic Benchmark Studios, Highway One was produced by Zach Abend and Jeff Cohen, whose credits include Sugarland, Big & Rich, and The Band Perry. For more go to: willowhillmusic.com

Susquehanna Floods

Susquehanna Floods are a popular 6 piece band playing the songs you know and love from classic rock and southern rock bands. They feature guitar driven music with lots of harmony and catchy melodies for some of their original tunes. They know how to hit all the right notes to get the early Fortify fans rocking.

For more, go to their Facebook page: thesusquehannafloods



