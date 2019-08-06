Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, and its ownership group Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. will host three job fairs to fill several positions available in table games and food and beverage.

Attendees will have an on-the-spot interview at the event.

Job fairs will take place in the Rollins Center at Dover Downs from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19 and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 22.

Positions to be filled include table games and dealers, barbacks, bartenders, buffet porters, bussers, cashiers/order takers, cocktail servers, counter attendants, food runners, food servers, greeters/cashiers, lead counter assistants, line attendants, line cooks, pantry cooks, utility porters, sous chefs and restaurant supervisors.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online to expedite the process, though physical applications will be available on site as well.

For applications and more, visit doverdownscareers.peoplematter.jobs.