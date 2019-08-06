Beebe Healthcare’s Cardiac & Vascular Services recently opened a new interventional cardiology lab at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.

The new lab adds more than 1,000 square feet of procedural space for the cardiac and vascular team.

.Malick Islam, electrophysiologist, and his team recently performed the first procedures in the new lab.

“Having this state-of-the-art procedure room is a win-win,” said Islam. “For the patients, it means they are being taken care of in a new space and their care is more efficient and streamlined. For the medical team here, we are able to schedule more procedures and have access to the best equipment and systems — the same that would be found at large university hospitals in big cities.”

The interventional cardiology lab construction is part of a larger project at the hospital in Lewes, which will also add a new hybrid operating room that will allow Beebe’s vascular surgeons and surgical teams to perform minimally invasive and open procedures in a highly advanced surgical operating theater. The room is slated to open later this year.

“I am proud to be a part of the transformation here at Beebe as we strive to serve our community and visitors,” said Beebe Cardiac & Vascular Services Executive Director Mary Frances Suter. “This project demonstrates Beebe’s commitment to providing the next generation of care. This is a perfect example of Beebe’s dedication to superior care and service to assure that our community receives the highest level of care in our own backyard.”

Additional construction projects at the Lewes Campus include the completion of a new parking lot, pergola and brick pathway at the corner of Savannah Road and Fourth Street. Ongoing construction at the west entrance will improve the entrance to the hospital and straighten out hallways to provide easier access for patients and visitors. In addition, Beebe has started remodeling rooms to create a more private stay for patients throughout the hospital. These improvements were funded, in part, by a $10 million gift from the Ma-Ran Foundation.

For more, call 644-2900 or visit beebehealthcare.org.