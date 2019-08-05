Sen. Chris Coons joined MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt the night of Aug. 4 to discuss the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and the challenges posed by domestic terrorism and white nationalism.

“It's been a really striking weekend,” said Coons. “The idea that we've had, in two different incidents, so far apart in our country, but so tragically close in their circumstances, 29 killed, 50 or so injured, and as you've just talked described in detail in the last segment. It's clear that the motivations of the El Paso shooter were racist and were violent and were intent on causing as much carnage as possible. There are things we can and should do.”

“We have a challenge with domestic terrorism from folks who are motivated by bigotry and racial hatred,” said Coons. “We also have ongoing concerns about extremism of other kinds. And the challenge we were trying to address in that oversight hearing was making sure that we are dedicating an appropriate amount of law enforcement resources to investigating, interrupting, blocking, stopping act of terrorism in the U.S., and being clear-eyed about ways in which rhetoric nationally, by the president and others, can encourage or give a sense of support for folks who are motivated to commit acts of extremism.”

Video and audio are available at bit.ly/2MEr8Vf.