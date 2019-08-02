60-year-old Gloria J. Smith charged in Frankford crash

Delaware State Police arrested a Laurel woman in Frankford after she was involved in a vehicle crash and found to be under the influence.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, when troopers were dispatched to the intersection of DuPont Boulevard and Berry Road for a crash. Their investigation found that the operator of a Chevy Malibu failed to stop at the stop sign on Berry Street and collided with a Ford Truck.

Upon contact with the operator of the Malibu, 60-year-old Gloria J. Smith, troopers detected an odor of alcohol and conducted a DUI investigation ensued. A computer check found that Smith had four previous DUI convictions, making this her fifth offense.

Smith and her 54-year-old female passenger were transported to Nanticoke Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, a 23-year-old male from Maryland, sustained minor injures and was treated on scene by EMS.

Upon release from the hospital, Smith was charged with fifth-offense driving under the influence, two counts of third-degree vehicular assault and traffic charges. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $7,501 cash-only bond.