Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin issued a Notice of Administrative Penalty and Secretary’s Order to Diamond State Generation Partners LLC — Bloom Energy — for violations of Delaware’s air quality regulations.

Diamond State Generation Partners paid a penalty of $40,000 along with $5,454 in cost recovery to the department.

Diamond State Generation Partners LLC/Bloom Energy owns and operates a fuel cell facility in New Castle, commonly identified as the Red Lion facility. The DNREC Administrative Penalty covers air quality violations at the company’s Red Lion facility that occurred from June 16 through July 19.

The secretary’s order is available at bit.ly/2O7HKY3.