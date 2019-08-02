Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, introduced S. 2397, the Electronic Service for Effectiveness, Reduction of Violence and Improved Court Efficiency, or E-SERVICE, Act, legislation to push protection orders into the 21st century, establishing new pilot program grants to explore the electronic service of protection orders.

“Civil protection orders play a crucial role in our justice system,” said Coons. “When protection orders are not served, survivors of domestic violence remain vulnerable. I am pleased to work with Sen. Sullivan on the E-SERVICE Act, a bill to incentivize pilot programs for electronic service of civil protection orders. By encouraging law enforcement, victims’ advocates, defense counsel, and court personnel to work together, this bill has the potential to advance public safety, judicial efficiency and due process.”

The E-SERVICE Act authorizes the U.S. Department of Justice to award up to 10 pilot programs to state and tribal courts, offering them the opportunity to explore the feasibility and effectiveness of serving protection orders electronically. The awarded courts will consult with various local stakeholders in developing and implementing the program, including judges, law enforcement, attorneys, technology experts and victims’ advocates. The courts are required to report to Congress on the effectiveness, technology utilized, due process concerns and best practices that could be considered for nationwide implementation.

The legislation has been endorsed by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Jewish Women International.

“We are so grateful to Sens. Sullivan and Coons for introducing this life-saving bill that will encourage electronic service of protection orders,” said Ruth Glenn, CEO and president of NCADV. “So many abusers are able to evade service under our current antiquated and under-resourced systems. This bill will bring service of protection orders into the 21st century, creating better enforcement options and greater survivor safety.”