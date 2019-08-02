How's the water at the beach? Here are links so you can check before you go.
1. Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Recreational Water Program. DNREC monitors beaches and ponds.
Beach Monitoring Program Website
http://apps.dnrec.state.de.us/RecWater/Default.aspx
or call toll-free, 24-hour "Beach Hotline" at 1-800-922-WAVE
Water Quality Data and Advisories
https://data.delaware.gov/Energy-and-Environment/Recreational-Water-Advisories/ever-58ni
Contact: Michael Bott, (302) 739-9939, Michael.bott@state.de.us; 24-hour hotline: 1-800-922-WAVESampling: May (first Monday) - September (last Monday): Weekly Water Quality Standard: 104 cfu enterococci/100 ml water Rain Advisories: Delaware does not issue rain advisories.
2. University of Delaware Citizen Monitoring Website
https://www.citizen-monitoring.udel.edu/
Contact: Ed Whereat, Program Coordinator, 302-645-4252, whereat@udel.edu
3. Harmful Algal Blooms
Division of Water Cyanobacteria Information Page
http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov/wr/INFORMATION/OTHERINFO/Pages/Blue-GreenAlgae.aspx