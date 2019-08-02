Deputy yearns for family life

Deputy is struggling in the shelter.

He was once a family dog, found as a stray and never reclaimed by his original owners. Now, the six-year-old is sad and shut-down.

Deputy is looking for a forever family that will love and care for him and is willing to help with his skin allergies. He has enjoyed spending time with other dogs and playgroups and would like to meet any children in a prospective new home.

Deputy has been through a lot and is ready to settle down once and for all in a forever home. He's available for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown.