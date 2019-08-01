Grotto Pizza is celebrating Dover Air Force Base by dedicating its Camden restaurant location, 110 East St., to the airmen and airwomen who serve the U.S.

Grotto Pizza hosted an event July 31 honoring the Air Force and installed a commemorative plaque. Dominick Pulieri, founder of Grotto Pizza, was celebrated as an honorary commander of the Dover AFB for two decades and maintains a lifelong commitment of supporting the Air Force culture, including its missions, customs and traditions.

The restaurant also named its bar “Al Johnson’s Flight Deck” for Magnolia resident, local aviator and decades-long friend of Pulieri, Al Johnson.

“We believe that the key to success at Grotto Pizza is focusing on our loyal customers and maximizing community involvement,” said Pulieri. “We’re proud to honor the DAFB and celebrate the friendship of a local pilot and longtime customer as we honor their contributions to flight and Delaware.”