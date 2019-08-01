See list of winners

Future Farmers of America students competed at the 100th Annual Delaware State Fair in Harrington last week.

Nearly 300 students, advisors and judges, representing business and industry throughout the state, participated in career and leadership development events during the fair. Members demonstrated professionalism, leadership and skill attainment in 23 events.

The Delaware FFA Association is a career and technical student organization that is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Winners included:

Farm Business Management

Milford FFA

First

Delmar FFA

Second

Agricultural Issues Forum

Smyrna FFA

First

Marketing Plan

Lake Forest FFA

First

Milford FFA

Second

Environmental and Natural Resources

Team

Middletown FFA

First

Polytech FFA

Second

Sussex Tech FFA

Third

Dover FFA

Fourth

Middletown FFA

First

Polytech FFA

Second

Individual

CAITLYN ZELLER

Middletown FFA

First

BRYCE BANKS

Middletown FFA

Second

ERIN DESROSIERS

Middletown FFA

Third

EMILY LAIRD

Middletown FFA

Fourth

ASHLYN BROWN

Polytech FFA

Fifth

TAYLOR BULLIS

Sussex Tech FFA

Sixth

CAMILLE KOSIKOWSKI

Polytech FFA

Seventh

GAGE WILLIAMS

Polytech FFA

Eighth

GIOIELLA DELVECCHIO

Polytech FFA

Ninth

DERECK BOOTH

Sussex Tech FFA

Tenth

Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems

Smyrna FFA

First

Lake Forest FFA

Second

Woodbridge FFA

Third

Milford FFA

Fourth

Middle School Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems

Team

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

Millsboro Middle FFA

Second

Individual

BRUCE CLARK

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

MARY WATTS

Smyrna Middle FFA

Second

AUSTIN CARNEY

Smyrna Middle FFA

Third

ORLAN KELLEY

Smyrna Middle FFA

Fourth

AUSTIN KING

Millsboro Middle FFA

Fifth

KAMRYN PAYNE

Millsboro Middle FFA

Sixth

JOCELYN HOLDEN

Millsboro Middle FFA

Seventh

ANDREW LONG

Millsboro Middle FFA

Eighth

Food Science

Team

Christiana FFA

First

Delmar FFA

Second

Middletown FFA

Third

Individual

TERESA MORELLI

Delmar FFA

First

MIAH SCULLY

Christiana FFA

Second

NATALIE OLEARY

Delmar FFA

Third

DANIELLE MORELLI

Delmar FFA

Fourth

NAYELI WEEMS

Christiana FFA

Fifth

REBECCA MAIORANO

Middletown FFA

Sixth

ALEXIS JEANDELL

Christiana FFA

Seventh

OLUTAYO AYENI

Christiana FFA

Eighth

PAIGE AKERS

Middletown FFA

Ninth

NISHITA GADANI

Delmar FFA

Tenth

Middle School Food Science

Team

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

A. G. Waters Middle FFA

Second

Individual

MCKENNA VEST

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

ELIZABETH EVANS

Smyrna Middle FFA

Second

REGAN NACRELLI

Smyrna Middle FFA

Third

ISABELLA MCMULLEN

Smyrna Middle FFA

Fourth

KEELEY MCCORMICK

A. G. Waters FFA

Fifth

ALEXANDRA PICKARD

A. G. Waters FFA

Sixth

AUBREY HOLMWOOD

A. G. Waters FFA

Seventh

ADRIANNA MAZZIO

A. G. Waters FFA

Eighth

Forestry

Team

Middletown FFA

First

Milford FFA

Second

Sussex Central FFA

Third

Individual

PAIGE AKERS

Middletown FFA

First

KATHRYN MCMENAMIN

Middletown FFA

Second

JENNA MCDERMOTT

Middletown FFA

Third

JENNA HARMON

Middletown FFA

Fourth

SHAILA WALKER

Milford FFA

Fifth

SIERRA JOHNSON

Milford FFA

Sixth

WILL KENNEY

Sussex Central FFA

Seventh

JASMINE CARLILE

Milford FFA

Eighth

ADAMAR AMADOR PEREZ

Milford FFA

Ninth

JOAN A RAMON RENDON

Sussex Central FFA

Tenth

Middle School Forestry

Team

Millsboro Middle FFA

First

Individual

EMMA WALKER

Millsboro Middle FFA

First

OLIVIA FOX

Millsboro Middle FFA

Second

KATEY MEGGINSON

Millsboro Middle FFA

Third

KAMRYN CAMPER

Millsboro Middle FFA

Fourth

Veterinary Science

Team

Middletown FFA

First

Caesar Rodney FFA

Second

Appoquinimink FFA

Third

Lake Forest FFA

Fourth

Individual

MAYA BENGSTON

Middletown FFA

First

PEYTON EASTON

Caesar Rodney FFA

Second

ALORA BAKER

Lake Forest FFA

Third

LAUREN FREEMAN

Middletown FFA

Fourth

SMITH EASTON

Caesar Rodney FFA

Fifth

AUDREY JACKSON

Middletown FFA

Sixth

HANNAH JEFFREY

Caesar Rodney FFA

Seventh

TARA CALHOUN

Lake Forest FFA

Eighth

SAVANNAH RAYL PARKS

Appoquinimink FFA

Ninth

SYDNEY SPENCE

Appoquinimink FFA

Tenth

Middle School Veterinary Science

Team

Milford Central Academy FFA

First

A. G. Waters Middle FFA

Second

Individual

LILA HOLLAND

Milford Central Academy FFA

First

DALTON CLEVELAND

Milford Central Academy FFA

Second

EMERSON HICKEY

A. G. Waters FFA

Third

ELIZABETH STEWART

Milford Central Academy FFA

Fourth

VICTORIA WILSON

A. G. Waters FFA

Fifth

TREVOR HENRY

Milford Central Academy FFA

Sixth

Nursery and Landscaping

Team

Middletown FFA

First

Woodbridge FFA

Second

Delmar FFA

Third

Smyrna FFA

Fourth

Lake Forest FFA

Fifth

Sussex Central FFA

Sixth

Individual

GABRIELLA MORELLI

Delmar FFA

First

AYDAN VANDERWENDE

Woodbridge

Second

ALYSSA DAIUTO

Middletown FFA

Third

GABRYELE CARTER

Smyrna FFA

Fourth

KEITH DELANEY

Middletown FFA

Fifth

CARISSA TINSMAN

Woodbridge

Sixth

KATELYN HILL

Delmar FFA

Seventh

KYLIE GARLAND

Lake Forest FFA

Eighth

LEAH TOME

Smyrna FFA

Ninth

KAYLEE WAGNER

Middletown FFA

Tenth

Middle School Nursery and Landscaping

Team

Woodbridge Middle FFA

First

WT Chipman FFA

Second

Meredith Middle FFA

Third

A. G. Waters Middle FFA

Fourth

Millsboro Middle FFA

Fifth

Individual

LOUIE ALTIZER

Woodbridge Middle FFA

First

MARGO STEWART

WT Chipman FFA

Second

JACE GOFF

Woodbridge Middle FFA

Third

LUKE MURPHY

WT Chipman FFA

Fourth

JARRETT ALVEY

Woodbridge Middle FFA

Fifth

MASON HAY

WT Chipman FFA

Sixth

WESLEE HARKINS

A. G. Waters FFA

Seventh

JACKSON CLENDANIEL

WT Chipman FFA

Eighth

AVA TAYLOR

Meredith Middle

Ninth

KYLIE PUSEY

Woodbridge Middle FFA

Tenth

Poultry Evaluation

Team

Lake Forest FFA

First

Indian River FFA

Second

Individual

CHELSEY SILVER

Lake Forest FFA

First

HANNAH DAVIS

Lake Forest FFA

Second

MAKENZY MARVEL

Indian River FFA

Third

KATHRYN MURRAY

Indian River FFA

Fourth

KATIE MARTIN

Indian River FFA

Fifth

JOSHUA MENARD

Lake Forest FFA

Sixth

MIKAYLA CANNON

Lake Forest FFA

Seventh

NICOLE SMITH

Indian River FFA

Eighth

Middle School Poultry Evaluation

Team

Millsboro Middle FFA

First

A. G. Waters Middle FFA

Second

Individual

ELIZABETH HANDLIN

A. G. Waters FFA

First

OLIVIA FOX

Millsboro Middle FFA

Second

KATEY MEGGINSON

Millsboro Middle FFA

Third

TREVOR HENRY

A. G. Waters FFA

Fourth

EMERSON HICKEY

A. G. Waters FFA

Fifth

KAGAN ROGERS

Millsboro Middle FFA

Sixth

LOGAN BUNTING

Millsboro Middle FFA

Seventh

Livestock Evaluation

Team

Caesar Rodney FFA

First

Woodbridge FFA

Second

Smyrna FFA

Third

Sussex Central FFA

Fourth

Lake Forest FFA

Fifth

Milford FFA

Sixth

Individual

KENDALL METZ

Caesar Rodney FFA

First

ALLISON WAHLSTEN

Caesar Rodney FFA

Second

HANNAH JEFFREY

Caesar Rodney FFA

Third

TESSA MCDONOUGH

Sussex Central FFA

Fourth

SHELBY SERRANO

Caesar Rodney FFA

Fifth

MARIA STERLING

Smyrna FFA

Sixth

MADISON POORE

Lake Forest FFA

Seventh

ESTHER AGUILAR

Woodbridge

Eighth

AUSTIN VENDRICK

Smyrna FFA

Ninth

BOBBI NEWSOME

Lake Forest FFA

Tenth

Middle School Livestock Evaluation

Team

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

Meredith Middle FFA

Second

WT Chipman FFA

Third

Laurel Middle FFA

Fourth

Millsboro Middle FFA

Fifth

A. G. Waters Middle FFA

Sixth

Individual

REGAN NACRELLI

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

MCKENNA VEST

Smyrna Middle FFA

Second

AMELIA ORNDORFF

Meredith Middle

Third

NATHANIEL GARDNER

WT Chipman FFA

Fourth

ELIZABETH HANDLIN

A. G. Waters FFA

Fifth

SYDNEY MESSICK

WT Chipman FFA

Sixth

AIDAN BELL

Laurel Middle FFA

Seventh

SARAH ESBENSHADE

Smyrna Middle FFA

Eighth

MADISON WELLS

Millsboro Middle FFA

Ninth

PEYTON PARSON

WT Chipman FFA

Tenth

Agronomy

Team

Middletown FFA

First

Lake Forest FFA

Second

Caesar Rodney FFA

Third

Milford FFA

Fourth

Individual

PAUL AKERS

Middletown FFA

First

JACOB STIER

Middletown FFA

Second

RACHEL TAYLOR

Lake Forest FFA

Third

LUIS MORENO

Caesar Rodney FFA

Fourth

SPENCER FAILING

Caesar Rodney FFA

Fifth

LEIGHTHON WEBB

Lake Forest FFA

Sixth

MARTIZA FLORES

Caesar Rodney FFA

Seventh

PARKER HICKEY

Middletown FFA

Eighth

CALEB MURPHY

Lake Forest FFA

Ninth

MARK LATTOMUS

Middletown FFA

Tenth

Middle School Agronomy

Team

WT Chipman FFA

First

Smyrna Middle FFA

Second

Milford Central Academy FFA

Third

Waters Middle FFA

Fourth

Individual

SHILEE ERVIN

WT Chipman FFA

First

MAURA BREEDING

WT Chipman FFA

Second

LUKE MICHAUD

Smyrna Middle FFA

Third

ETHAN STAFFORD

WT Chipman FFA

Fourth

BRUCE CLARK

Smyrna Middle FFA

Fifth

TREVOR SILVER

WT Chipman FFA

Sixth

ISABELLA MCMULLEN

Smyrna FFA Middle FFA

Seventh

ANYA PHILLIPS

Milford Central Academy FFA

Eighth

LILA HOLLAND

Milford Central Academy FFA

Ninth

BRANDON DISAIA

Milford Central Academy FFA

Tenth

Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

Team

Appoquinimink FFA

First

Lake Forest FFA

Second

Woodbridge FFA

Third

Caesar Rodney FFA

Fourth

Milford FFA

Fifth

Individual

KYLE GARES

Appoquinimink FFA

First

JADEN CAIN

Lake Forest FFA

Second

BETHANY KNUTSEN

Woodbridge FFA

Third

HALEY DRYSDALE

Appoquinimink FFA

Fourth

LAUREN MCLAUGHLIN

Lake Forest FFA

Fifth

DYLYNN CUBBAGE

Caesar Rodney FFA

Sixth

TRAVIS SIMPSON

Lake Forest FFA

Seventh

JACOB SMITH

Milford FFA

Eighth

TARA WINGATE

Appoquinimink FFA

Ninth

RACHEL TROUTMAN

Lake Forest FFA

Tenth

Middle School Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

Team

Woodbridge Middle FFA

First

WT Chipman FFA

Second

Individual

KAILYN PIPPIN

WT Chipman FFA

First

CARLYN DEFORD

Woodbridge Middle FFA

Second

AVERY KERRICK

Woodbridge Middle FFA

Third

AVA MCCARRON

Woodbridge Middle FFA

Fourth

NOLAN JARRELL

WT Chipman FFA

Fifth

COLE MURPHY

WT Chipman FFA

Sixth

BRYNN THORTON

Woodbridge Middle FFA

Seventh

RYAN DEPUTY

WT Chipman FFA

Eighth

Dairy Cattle Handling

RYDER HICKEY

Middletown FFA

First

JUSTIN GARES

Appoquinimink FFA

Second

JACOB GREEN

A. G. Waters FFA

Third

EMERSON HICKEY

A. G. Waters FFA

Fourth

KAYLEE DULIN

Smyrna FFA

Fifth

REGAN NACRELLI

Smyrna Middle FFA

Sixth

CASSIE DEMPSEY

Lake Forest FFA

Seventh

CLAUDIA CARTANZA

Dover FFA

Eighth

ADRELLA WEBB

William Penn FFA

Ninth

HARLIE MELVEZZI

William Penn FFA

Tenth

Agriscience Fair

ENR Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade

ELIZABETH EVANS

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

CARL RIFINO

ENR Systems - Div 5 - Indiv - 11-12 Grade

DALIAN ORTIZ-RODRIGUEZ

Dover FFA

First

Plant Systems - Div 1 - Indiv 7-8 Grade

LUKE MICHAUD

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

Plant Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade

BRAYDEN HEARN

Laurel Middle FFA

First

AIDAN BELL

Plant Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade

JARRETT ALVEY

Woodbridge Middle FFA

Second

LOUIE ALTIZER

Plant Systems - Div 3 - Indiv - 9-10 Grade

TARA WINGATE

Appoquinimink FFA

First

Plant Systems - Div 5 - Indiv - 11-12 Grade

EMMA STALLINGS

Lake Forest FFA

First

HAYLEY WRIGHT

Dover FFA

Second

Animal Systems - Div 1 - Indiv 7-8 Grade

NATALIE HOLDREN

Meredith Middle

First

Animal Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade

AVERY KERRICK

Woodbridge Middle FFA

First

LANEY SCOTT

Animal Systems - Div 4 - Team - 9-10 Grade

ARDELLA WEBB

William Penn FFA

First

RYANE BABICKI

Animal Systems - Div 6 - Team - 11-12 Grade

HEATHER FLETCHER

Smyrna FFA

First

GORDON FLETCHER

FPPS Systems - Div 1 - Indiv 7-8 Grade

MCKENNA VEST

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

MARISSA WOLF

Redding Middle FFA

Second

FPPS Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade

AGNI MIRAJI-KHOT

A. G. Waters FFA

First

BRAYDEN TROEBER

FPPS Systems - Div 5 - Indiv - 11-12 Grade

HANNAH LYONS

Dover FFA

First

FPPS Systems - Div 6 - Team - 11-12 Grade

MCKENNA CORBEIL

Caesar Rodney FFA

First

Social Systems - Div 1 - Indiv 7-8 Grade

FAITH HEWES

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

Social Systems - Div 2 - Team - 7-8 Grade

ISABELLA MCMULLEN

Smyrna Middle FFA

First

REGAN NACRELLI

ALLISON WELDON

Laurel Middle FFA

Second

BRIANA SPRADLIN

RYLEE ALBANY

Redding Middle FFA

Third

REECE ALBANY

Social Systems - Div 5 - Indiv - 11-12 Grade

LEAH TOME

Smyrna FFA

First

HANNAH JEFFREY

Caesar Rodney FFA

Second

Social Systems - Div 6 - Team - 11-12 Grade

ALLISON WAHLSTEN

Caesar Rodney FFA

First

KIMBERLYN NANCE

RAELYN WILEY

Smyrna FFA

Second

NICHOLAS SHANE