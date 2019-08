Cause not yet known

A Dagsboro business caught fire on Saturday, June 27.

The blaze, reported just after noon, was located at Dagsboro Paint and Wallpaper on Main Street. The Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded and extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $50,000.

Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal investigators are working to determine the fire's origin and cause.