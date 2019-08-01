Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy Ken Anderson was recognized as Kent County Outstanding Employee for August.

Anderson started with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in June 2017, and his primary duties include service of court-ordered subpoenas, maintaining records of service, conducting property inventory for scheduled sales and assisting in the sale of property by the sheriff.

Anderson is a former Delaware State Police Trooper and previously worked as a uniform patrol officer at Troop 3, auto theft detective for Kent and Sussex counties and property crimes detective at Troop 3 until retiring in 2016 after 27 years.

“Ken is well organized and well suited for this new training assignment,” said Sheriff Brian E. Lewis. “He is always willing to share new ideas and is a big part of the daily office operations. It is a pleasure to have Ken as a part of the team working in the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. He is well deserving of this high honor and I am honored to have nominated him.”