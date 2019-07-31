Caricia Rickards and Idalis Stamas were named this year’s Nurses of the Year for Bayhealth Sussex Campus and Bayhealth Kent Campus for their drive to improve the health of the community and being shining examples of Bayhealth’s core values

Rickards is a clinical coordinator at Bayhealth Emergency and Trauma Center, Sussex Campus. She was nominated for being a team player who takes the time to research best practices and continuously provides insights to other nurses on the floor.

“I believe that each day she works in her department is a day where she goes above and beyond,” her nominator wrote. “I haven’t worked with another nurse who is more willing to offer a helping hand or encouragement than she has.”

Rickards says she strives to help other nurses truly settle into their careers.

“I want to make sure new nurses have what they need to be successful,” said Rickards.

While Rickards is busy helping new nurses, Kent Campus winner Idalis Stamas is taking her unit by storm as a new nurse graduate. Stamas works on 3 West, a surgical acuity adaptable unit.

“In the short time that she has been here, she has demonstrated herself to be a great asset to the floor,” wrote her nominator. “She is hardworking, diligent, cares about her patients and consistently goes above and beyond in demonstrating her integrity as an employee and a nurse. She sets the standard for how all nurses should conduct themselves.”

Stamas said she appreciates the variety that comes with working as a nurse, stating there could be victories, losses and everything in between.

“Every day I come to work, I convert my passion for nursing into service,” said Stamas. “The ability to learn and progress while fulfilling a purpose is a beautiful way to start my career.”

