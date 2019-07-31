Registration is open and sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available for the 11th annual Kent County Economic Summit, set for Sept. 17 on the Delaware Technical Community College Terry Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Dover.

Presented by the Delaware Tech Terry Campus and the Central Delaware Business and Entrepreneurship Consortium, the summit will bring together government officials, citizens and community, business and education leaders who share the common goal of improving the economic conditions and quality of life in Kent County.

The theme of this year’s summit is “Talent Attraction and Opportunities,” with presentations focused on how businesses can attract and develop skilled talent and make the Kent County community a place where employees and families want to live, work and play. Highlights of the past year’s economic development efforts and a discussion on the future economic outlook will also be part of the day’s agenda.

Summit registration is open at dtcc.edu/economicsummit or by calling 857-1400. Individual registration is $35, which includes breakfast and lunch. Exhibitor tables are available for $100, which includes one individual registration, and sponsorship opportunities begin at $250 and include a minimum of two individual registrations.

The summit opens with breakfast, check-in/registration and networking at 7:30 a.m., with the agenda program running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.