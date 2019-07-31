The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Murderkill River on Carpenter Bridge Road, between Fork Landing and Roesville roads, southwest of Frederica, from 7 a.m. Aug. 12 to 3 p.m. Aug. 16.

DelDOT’s contractor, Eastern Highway Specialists, will close a portion of Carpenter Bridge Road for repairs to the road approach near the bridge.

Carpenter Bridge Road northbound detour route is left on Route 15/Canterbury Road to Roesville Road, then right onto Roesville Road to Carpenter Bridge Road.

Carpenter Bridge Road southbound detour route is Carpenter Bridge Road to Roesville Road, right onto Roesville Road to Route 15/Canterbury Road, then left onto Route 15/Canterbury Road and return to Carpenter Bridge Road. Detour signage will be posted.