Suspected of four bank robberies

UPDATE: A multi-agency investigation has led to the arrest of two suspects wanted in connection with multiple bank robberies along the east coast, including one in Rehoboth Beach.

An investigation by the FBI, the Greenville, Ayden, Hamlet and Carlisle Police Departments, as well as Delaware State Police, found that the suspect, 35-year-old Circe N. Baez, and her accomplice, 38-year-old Alexis B. Morales, both of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, had committed the following robberies:

Orrstown Bank, 1 Giant Lane, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 20, 2019 M&T Bank, 19511 Camelot Drive, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on July 23, 2019 Southern Bank, 236 West 3rd Street in Ayden, North Carolina, on July 24, 2019 BB&T, 8 Raleigh Street in Hamlet, North Carolina, on July 26, 2019

The Charlotte, North Carolina division of the FBI arrested Baez and Morales on Sunday, July 28, after locating them at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites, located at 1408 West Sugar Creek Road. Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team took the suspects into custody without incident. They were committed to the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville, North Carolina, on $4 million bond each.

Baez and Morales will eventually be extradited to Delaware and charged with second-degree conspiracy and robbery.

---

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, when troopers were dispatched to M&T Bank, at 19511 Camelot Drive in Rehoboth Beach, for a report of a robbery. An employee advised that a female suspect had entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money. The employee complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was ever displayed or implied and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect depicted in the surveillance image is described as a white female, between 5-feet-4-inches and 5-feet-5-inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective Bluto at 302-752-3864. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.