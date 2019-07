The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Yorklyn Road, between Old Wilmington Road and Creek Road, Wilmington, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Aug. 5-9, for the replacement of the bridge deck riding surface

Detour Route is Yorklyn Road onto Old Wilmington Road to Meeting House Road to Benge Road onto Creek Road and vice versa.

Detour signage and variable message boards will be posted.