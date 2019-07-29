Victoria’s Restaurant, 2 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach, willhost a five-course dinner and wine pairing event benefiting the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition at 5 p.m. Sept 27.

Wine flavors are derived from specific components as are food flavors. Victoria’s chef and wine consultant will pair the food course and wine to feature complementary components, richness and textures. The event will also feature live music by the Problematics and a silent auction.

Cost is $65 per person. Funds raised through this partnership help DBCC meet the needs of those with breast cancer in Delaware.

For tickets and more, visit dbcc.ejoinme.org/winepairingdinner, call 212-2947 or email choldridge@debreastcancer.org.