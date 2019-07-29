Restaurants cater to customers with four-legged companions

It’s no wonder that businesses are catering to pets nowadays. Pet ownership has gone up 56 percent over the last 30 years.

According to the 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association, 68 percent of U.S. households, or about 85 million families, own a pet.

“I think it’s a sign of the times,” said pet owner Suzanne Snyder Cannon, of Lewes. “Pets are more respected as family members and companions than in the past.”

Restaurants in particular aim to attract customers of the canine variety.

By law, pets are only allowed in outdoor seating areas and patios in restaurants, but thanks to various enclosure and temperature control methods, that’s not stopping anyone.

“We have dog regulars, just as we have people regulars, so I think we do get a draw in that people will bring their pets on a consistent basis,” said Lexi Hawkins, general manager of Grain Craft Bar and Kitchen in Newark.

Grain features a covered outdoor patio that’s enclosed in the winter, and an open-air outdoor deck. They host dog bingo once a month, which awards dog prizes like collars and treats.

Crooked Hammock Brewery, in Lewes, features an “oversized backyard,” where pets are welcome.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on the fact that we offer a place where families from all walks of life can unwind,” said marketing manager Tom Little. “What’s a full family experience without your pet?”

Crooked Hammock offers pet-friendly activities, from dog adoption gatherings to holiday photo ops. They host exotic animals from Barn Hill Preserve on summer weekends.

“As long as they’re well-behaved, we don’t discriminate,” said Little.

Grain manager Lexi Hawkins thinks that dogs offer restaurants another benefit.

“I think they make us a little more friendly overall,” she said.