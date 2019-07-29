The Delaware State Police are accepting applications for the fall 2019 Citizens Police Academy.

The fall academy will begin Sept. 3 and will conclude Nov. 5. The academy will consist of 10 Tuesday-night sessions, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Most of the classes will take place at Delaware State Police Troop 3, 3759 S. State St., Camden Wyoming. Participants will learn about various police activities consistent with what a Delaware Trooper experiences. The instruction includes criminal and traffic investigations, special units and other law enforcement topics.

Participants will have the opportunity to ride with patrol troopers. Class size will be limited to 20 participants, and a background check will be conducted on all applicants.

Deadline for registration is Aug. 16.

For registration and more, visit dsp.delaware.gov and click on the “Community” tab. Completed applications should be sent to melissa.jaffe@delaware.gov.