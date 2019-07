Belmont Hall, 217 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna, will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17, 24 and 31.

Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for K-12 students. Members are free.

For more, call 264-9048 or belmonthallde@gmail.com.