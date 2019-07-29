Beebe Healthcare recently announced Mary Frances Suter as the new executive director of cardiac and vascular services at the Lewes-based health care system.

With 30 years of experience in top Philadelphia hospitals and a career dedicated to heart and vascular care, Suter brings clinical and operational knowledge to Beebe. Suter worked at the University of Pennsylvania as director of cardiovascular service line integration and as the director of the doctoral program at Holy Family University.

“I am humbled to be a part of this remarkable organization,” said Suter. “I have been very fortunate in my career, but I have never been a part of team like this It is the people that make Beebe an amazing place. Excellent in the patient experiences and the highest quality care is at the core of what we do at Beebe every day. Everyone, regardless of their job, knows that they play a part in changing someone’s life. Treating every person as if they are their own family is what we do. This isn’t true everywhere.”

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/cardiac-vascular-services.