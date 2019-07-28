54-year-old Robert Willoughby, of Smyrna, and his passenger in serious condition

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Rehoboth Beach.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, on Plantation Road, northwest of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24). A 2015 Harley-Davidson FLH motorcycle, operated by a 54-year-old male with a 58-year-old female passenger, was traveling southbound on the shoulder of Plantation Road during heavy traffic at a high rate of speed.

A 2018 Toyota Highlander, operated by a 54-year-old Maryland man, was turning left into a residence at the same time collided with the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver and the passenger were ejected. The operator of the Highlander stopped at the scene.

The motorcycle driver, 54-year-old Robert Willoughby, of Smyrna, and his passenger sustained serious injuries and were removed from the scene by EMS. Both were transported to Beebe Medical Center and later transported to Christiana Hospital. The driver of the Highlander was not injured.

Pending charges for Willoughby include second-degree vehicular assault, driving under the influence and passing on the right.