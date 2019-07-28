48-year-old Alex D. Taylor charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Frankford man in connection with a domestic assault.

The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 26, when troopers were dispatched to a residence on Bayard Road in Frankford for a physical domestic argument in progress. A 45-year-old female victim advised police that she was involved in a physical fight with her husband, 48-year-old Alex D. Taylor. According to police, she sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was transported by EMS to a hospital.

Taylor was charged with felony second-degree assault and released on $5,000 bond.