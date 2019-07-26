Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, Dover, under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Dr. Erika D. Crawford, provides financial assistance to its active graduating seniors who are matriculating through college or trade school.

Brandon McIntyre, a Dover High School graduate and son of DeWitt and Thomina McIntyre, of Dover, and Jessica Simmons, a St. Thomas More graduate and daughter of Joseph and Michelle Simmons, of Dover, were each awarded The Rev. R. W. Coleman Christian Education Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. This scholarship was established in honor of Rev. Rudolph Wesley Coleman, former long-time pastor of Mt. Zion who was a committed champion of young people and the Dover community.

Both students have distinguished themselves as dedicated servants of Mt. Zion AME and its many youth ministries over the years. McIntyre continues his service with the junior usher board, church school and nursery department. He will attend Delaware State University to major in mass communications.

Simmons serves as a member and officer of the Young People’s Division and stewardess board, and is a member of the junior usher board. She currently holds the title of Youth of the Year for The African Methodist Episcopal Church Delaware Conference and will represent her church in August as a contestant for the National United Church Ushers Association of America Oration Contest. Simmons will attend Hampton University in the fall to study mathematics and pre-med.

For more, call 678-9478.