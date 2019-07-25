The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting-ceremony July 19 for The Wedding Boutique, 125A W. Loockerman St., Dover.

The Wedding Boutique is a family owned and operated one-stop shop for wedding, prom and formal needs. For 20 years, the shop’s staff has placed a high priority customer service. Shop owner Ashley Robinson was originally inspired to launch the boutique by her childhood memories of her mother’s wedding cake business.

The Wedding Boutique offers wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, flower girl attire, and dresses for the mothers of the bride and groom, in addition to tuxedo rentals. The boutique also offers accessories such as jewelry, and gifts for the entire wedding party. After the big day, The Wedding Boutique ensure the wedding gown is preserved properly, thoroughly cleaned and placed in a protective storage box. Customers will find gowns for other formal occasions including parties, receptions and proms.

The Wedding Boutique has supported the work of the American Heart Association.

For more, visit theweddingboutique.net or call 674-8343.