The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 22 for Thriveworks, 1326 S. Governors Ave., Suite A, Dover.

Thriveworks, a mental health counseling and life coach practice, is committed to helping people live happy, successful lives. Their belief is that mental health care can play an instrumental role in assisting individuals on this mission — whether it’s working with a counselor, therapist, or life coach. A counselor or therapist can help a person manage harmful symptoms of depression, come to terms with a tough loss, grieve properly and address relationship issues. A life coach can offer guidance on a career journey, help clients adjust amidst major life transitions, and offer assistance in identifying areas of one’s life that need improvement.

Thriveworks works hard to be as accessible as possible, helping clients to schedule appointments usually within 24 hours. The scheduling team works seven days a week to ensure clients are able to speak to a live person, not listening to recordings or leaving voicemails.

For more, visit thriveworks.com or call 246-5527.