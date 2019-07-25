The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 17 for PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services, 230 Beiser Blvd., Suite 103, Dover.

PHOENIX is an independent outpatient physical therapy provider, originating in western Pennsylvania. In 2016, they expanded services into Wilmington, and in 2018, opened the Dover clinic.

Megan MacDonald, facility director and lead therapist is a board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist, specializing in musculoskeletal injuries involving the spine and all other joint of the body. She concentrates on an evidence-based manual therapy approach with her patients, emphasizing a patient-therapist bond as they focus on successful patient outcomes. MacDonald is also a participant in the MAC alliance for treatment of concussions offering IMPACT testing and vestibular rehabilitation. PHOENIX also offers occupational health rehabilitation, sports and neurological rehabilitation.

PHOENIX also helps manage pain associated with arthritis or muscle strain. especially lower back, reduce recovery time from injuries or surgery and teach patients how to prevent injury from recurring.

For more, visit phoenixrehab.com or call 672-0293.