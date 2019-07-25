The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dream Coaching on July 24 at the CDCC, 435 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

Chamber members, ambassadors and staff members joined Kerry McElwee, owner and Life Mastery Consultant, in celebrating her business and her work as a life coach.

Dream Coaching was inspired by McElwee’s experience at a weekend retreat at DreamBuilder Live. Impressed with what she saw and heard, McElwee signed up to become a DreamBuilder Coach. Through her training, she was convinced that a career in life coaching would be her new calling.

McElwee works with clients weekly as an accountability partner and coach.

McElwee serves as the president of the board of trustees for Unitarian Universalists of Central Delaware. She is also an active volunteer for Victims Rights Week and for the Convoy of Hope Day. She hopes to create a foundation that brings more services to crime victims. She is especially interested in facilitating changes in the law to make it more trauma informed and victim sensitive.

For more, call McElwee at 943-3136.