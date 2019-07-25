The Delaware Art Museum, in partnership with the Delaware Africa Caribbean Coalition, will host the museum’s first-ever African & Caribbean Festival from 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3 at the museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington.

The free outdoor festival will include live music by Zfinity, Caribbean food for purchase and a fashion show of traditional African and Caribbean clothing. The festival was created to coincide with the museum’s exhibition “Relational Undercurrents: Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago,” which is on view through Sept. 8. On festival day, the museum will offer guided tours of the exhibition in Haitian Creole at 3:30 p.m., in Spanish at 4:30 p.m. and in English at 5 p.m.

“Caribbean communities are an important part of Delaware’s diverse population,” said Sam Sweet, executive director and CEO of the Delaware Art Museum. “The goal for this festival, which complements our dynamic Caribbean exhibition, is to bring those communities together to both learn from them and celebrate alongside them.”

For more, visit delart.org.