Grand Funk Railroad, the top-selling American rock group of the 1970s, will perform a free concert on the Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza on Oct. 6, before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, part of the Monster Mile’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race held at the Monster Mile. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Known as “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, also celebrating its 50th anniversary, features founding members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher, joined by veterans Max Carl, of 38 Special, Bruce Kulick, of KISS, and Tim Cashion, who played with Bob Seger.

The Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza, the entertainment centerpiece of Dover’s NASCAR tripleheader weekends, is located in the grass area near the Monster Monument. It is the home for the track’s free pre-race concerts and NASCAR driver and personality Q&As throughout the Monster Mile’s NASCAR events.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the General Tire 125 K&N Pro Series East season finale on Oct. 4 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Oct. 5.

The free Grand Funk Railroad concert is part of Dover’s planned events and celebrations during the Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. In addition to the special gold Monster trophies given to the race winners, fans can also enjoy free Harlem Globetrotters performances, Micro Wrestling Federation matches, a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display and more in the FanZone. Additional events will be announced as race weekend approaches.

