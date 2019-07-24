32-year-old James M. Carey arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Felton man in connection with multiple thefts.

Police have been investigating a rash of ATV and lawn mower thefts that occurred between mid-June and early July. A trailer, a tow dolly, three ATVs, four riding mowers and a push mower were stolen from yards in the Bridgeville and Greenwood areas.

Through investigative measures, 32-year-old James M. Carey was developed as a suspect. On July 15, 2019, police went to Carey’s last known address, on Hills Market Road in Felton, and found a stolen flatbed trailer and car dolly.

It was learned that Carey was staying at a residence in Federalsburg, Maryland. With the assistance of the Maryland State Police and Caroline County Sheriff's Office, a consent to search was provided and Carey was located inside the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.

On Monday, July 22, 2019 Carey was extradited back to Delaware and charged with six counts of felony theft, two counts of theft and eight counts of third-degree criminal trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,500 cash-only bond.

Some of the stolen property has not been recovered at this time. Anyone who believes they might have received or purchased any of this property is asked to contact Troop 4 Detective Coleman at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.